1st phase of Garmsar Special Economic Zone goes operational

TEHRAN – The first phase of the Garmsar Special Economic Zone in the southeast of capital Tehran officially went operational, the portal of Industrial Development and Renovation Organization of Iran (IDRO) reported.

As reported, the Secretary of Iranian Free Zones High Council Morteza Bank handed over the license for the development of 46 hectares of the zone’s total area to its managing director on Tuesday.

Covering 2000 hectares of land, Garmsar Special Economic Zone is going to be one of the country’s major trade, industrial and productive centers due to its proximity to the capital.

EF/MA

Photo: Secretary of Iranian Free Zones High Council, Morteza Bank (L) hands over the license for the implementation of the first phase of Garmsar Special Economic Zone to the managing director of the zone, Abdolreza Naderi, on Tuesday.