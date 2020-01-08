Iran ready to pull the trigger, ex-IRGC chief warns

TEHRAN — The former chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has warned the United States that Iran will take further retaliatory measures if they make a mistake, saying Iran is ready to pull the trigger.

“If the Americans make a mistake, they will see the outburst of anger of the Revolution forces,” Mohsen Rezaee said on Wednesday.

The remarks came after Iran attacked two American bases in Iraq on Wednesday morning, fulfilling Tehran’s promise to retaliate for the killing of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the IRGC Quds Force.

“In the next few hours, we will announce the death toll of Iran’s missile attack against Ain al-Assad [airbase],” Rezaee said.

“We proved that America, with all their advanced equipment and readiness, could not use their [defense] systems,” he added.

MH/PA