‘Iran ensures safety of commercial vessels passing through its waters’

TEHRAN - Head of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) said the foreign commercial vessels can pass through Iran’s waters on their normal basis and Iranian ports do not apply any limitation on their passage.

Mohammad Rastad made the remarks in response to the British Royal Navy's use of escorts for vessels commuting through the Persian Gulf waters, IRIB reported on Wednesday.

"There is no need for an escort and we have always emphasized that Iranian waters are among the safest in the world," Rastad said.

“Fortunately, so far we haven’t encountered any unusual situation in the country’s commercial ports and all activities are continuing as usual,” he added.

According to the official, currently, all the country’s ports are operating at their full capacity and numerous vessels are loading and unloading their cargoes at Iranian ports.

“Due to the complete control of the Iranian fleet over the waters and under their supervision, we believe that there is no need for foreign fleets and their presence would not be beneficial,” the official stressed.

“We have repeatedly emphasized that the Islamic Republic navy is fully able of protecting all the passing vessels, not only in the Persian Gulf and the Oman Sea waters but also in distant waters as well, so there seems to be no need for the British fleet to be escorted by security,” he added.

