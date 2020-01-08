TEDPIX, IFX fall on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 5,035 points on Wednesday to stand at 353,807 points, IRNA reported.

As reported, 5.163 billion securities worth 20.15 trillion rials (about $479.7 million) were traded at this market.

Also, in Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), the main index, IFX, fell 71 points to 4,559 on Wednesday, the same report confirmed.

Some 2.051 billion securities worth 11.641 billion rials (about $277.1 million) were traded at IFB.

MA/MA