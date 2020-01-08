Iran ready to forcefully respond to any adventurism: envoy

TEHRAN — Iranian armed forces are ready to forcefully respond against any adventurism, says Iran’s ambassador to London.

“Iran in an act of self-defence as enshrined in the UN Charter, attacked two US military bases,” Hamid Baeidinejad said in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

“Iran does not seek escalation or war. Our armed forces are quite ready to forcefully respond against any adventurism. Iran’s people and government are fully behind their armed forces,” he added.

The remarks came hours after Iran responded to U.S. assassination of top anti-terror commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, and Iraq’s PMU second-in-command Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis with a barrage of missiles that hit U.S. air base in western Iraq.

Tehran had vowed to take a “tough revenge” over Soleimani’s assassination.

In a live televised speech on Wednesday, hours after the retaliatory attacks, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei highlighted the need for the U.S. military presence in the region come to an end.

