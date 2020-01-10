TEDPIX down 8% in a week

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) dropped 30,292 points, or eight percent, to 353,807 points in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), IRNA reported.

As reported, the value of trades at TSE stood at 13.112 trillion rials (about $312 million) in the past week, down four percent from its previous week.

Also, the worth of trades at Iran over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), dropped four percent to 3.917 trillion rials (about $93 million) in the past week, the same report confirmed.

