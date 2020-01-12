Korea defeat Iran at AFC U23 Championship

Korea forward Lee Dong-Jun played on the rebound and sent the ball into the net in the 22nd minute.

Cho Gue-Sung made it 2-0 for the Korean team in the 35th minute, firing a powerful shot from just outside the area on the left-hand side to beat Iran goalkeeper Habib Farabbasi.

Reza Shekari pulled a goal back for Iran in the 54th minute with a header from inside the six-yard box.

Iran, who were held by a 1-1 draw against Uzbekistan on Thursday, will play China on Wednesday.

The competition is being held in Songkhla, Thailand from Jan. 8 to 26.

The top three teams qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in July, although should Japan emerge as one of them, the fourth-placed side will advance.

Iran have not been in the Olympics since the 1976 games in Munich.