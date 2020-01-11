Iran fourth top publisher of nanotechnology articles

TEHRAN – Iran was ranked fourth among 20 leading countries publishing nanotechnology articles in 2019, holding 6 percent share of the world’s publications relating to nanoscience, according to StatNano website.

In 2019, over 40 percent of the world’s publications relating to nanoscience were from China, followed by the United States, India, and Iran, holding 13.5, 8.5, and 6 percent of the publications, respectively, ISNA reported.

Accordingly, a total of 178,000 nanoscience articles were published in the journals indexed by the Journal Citation Reports (JCR) in 2019, around 74,000 of which were from China.

Following China, the United States ranked second with around 24,000 nanoscience articles. India, Iran, and South Korea took the next places, respectively.

Apart from the number of nanoscience articles of different countries, the share of their nanoscience articles in their total publications can be considered as an indication of the priority they give to this field of science. From this viewpoint, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and India, respectively, placed a higher priority on nanoscience in 2019 as compared to other countries.

Iran’s nanoscience articles published in 2019 comprise more than 21 percent of its total scientific publications this year.

These statistical data are monthly gathered by StatNano using a search string relating to nanoscience and nanotechnology in the Web of Science. Statnano portal has been publishing reports about various aspects of nanotechnology since 2010.

FB/MG