Iranian scientific journals among highly cited worldwide

TEHRAN – Journal of Nanostructure in Chemistry (JNSC) affiliated to Islamic Azad University was ranked forty-fifth among 103 top nanotechnology journals in Journal Citation Reports 2020 published by Clarivate Analytics.

The journal impact factor (JIF) of an academic journal is a scientometric index that reflects the yearly average number of citations that articles published in the last two years in a given journal received. It is frequently used as a proxy for the relative importance of a journal within its field; journals with higher impact factors are often deemed to be more important than those with lower ones.

The impact factor was devised by Eugene Garfield, the founder of the Institute for Scientific Information (ISI). Impact factors are calculated yearly starting from 1975 for journals listed in the Journal Citation Reports (JCR). ISI was acquired by Thomson Scientific & Healthcare in 1992 and became known as Thomson ISI. In 2018, Thomson ISI was sold to Onex Corporation and Baring Private Equity Asia. They founded a new corporation, Clarivate, which is now the publisher of the JCR.

JNSC also ranked first among the Iranian scientific journals present in the list.

Accordingly, in the JCR 2019 ranking, 12,838 journals in the fields of Science and Social Sciences from different countries and publications were assessed, and in this ranking, the Journal of Nanostructure in Chemistry obtained the highest IF coefficient among Iranian journals.

Journal of Nanostructure in Chemistry, affiliated to the Islamic Azad University Shahr-e Qods, reports on fundamental research in all branches of the theory and practice of nanochemistry, nanoagriculture, nanoscience, and nanotechnology.

There are currently 103 active journals in the world, the JNSC is ranked 45th in the world.

In line with the 10-year national nanotechnology development plan, since 2012, the by-laws supporting nanotechnology journals were developed and implemented with the aim of planning, training, promoting, and organizing scientific journals to participate in prestigious international indexes, Ebadollah Rezaei, Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council expert told ISNA on Tuesday.

He went on to add that in this regard, various specialized workshops in the field of scientific publishing, consulting and reviewing the layout of journals, evaluation of journals after publication, training, and support were conducted and currently, 12 specialized journals in the field of nanotechnology are published in English in the country.

These journals can play an effective role in determining the path of scientific development of the country by publishing effective articles, he highlighted.

The JCR 2019 ranking report includes 42 journals from Iran, including the Journal of Nanostructure in Chemistry with an impact factor of 4.077, he emphasized.

The editorial board of the Journal of Nanostructure in Chemistry includes well-known researchers from Iran, Italy, China, Australia, USA, Finland, Spain, India, Brazil, Mexico, and South Korea, he stated.

Iranian scientific journals such as the Journal of Nanostructures (affiliated to Kashan University), Nanomedicine Journal (Mashhad University of Medical Sciences), Journal of Nanoanalysis (Tehran University of Medical Sciences) were listed in the ESCI index of WOS database.

Moreover, the Journal of Water and Environmental Nanotechnology, Nanomedicine Research Journal, and International Nanoscience and Nanotechnology were also listed in the Scopus Index.

