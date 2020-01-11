12th Tehran Auction set for January 17

TEHRAN – Over 110 of lots of modern and contemporary Iranian art will be offered during the 12th Tehran Auction on Friday.

The auction, which is among the largest auctions in the Middle East, will take place at Tehran’s Parsian Azadi Hotel, and a preview will be arranged from January 14 to 16, the organizers announced on Saturday.

The collection includes precious paintings and sculptures by renowned deceased and living artists, including Hossein Zendehrudi, Parvaneh Etemadi, Parviz Kalantari, Abbas Kiarostami, Aidin Aghdashlu and Jazeh Tabatabai.

Hossein Zendehrudi’s painting “Voute Azurée” estimated at 30 billion to 40 billion rials (over $700,000 to $900,000) is the highest-priced item, which will go on sale at the auction.

The Tehran Auction organizes two sales every year. The first sale is dedicated to classic artworks and the second sale focuses on modern and contemporary artworks.

Art expert Alireza Sami-Azar, a former director of the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art, is the director of the auction.

Photo: “Voute Azurée” by Hossein Zendehrudi is the highest-priced item, which will go on sale at the Tehran Auction.

