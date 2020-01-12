Best Property Portals in Dubai and Middle East

These days purchasing a property in one of the good options for investments. One good reason is that the investor is safe form inflations and it usually provides good turnover of about 5%. Investment in property can be in international markets. The rent profits can be enhanced by incentives provided by countries such as providing residence, passports. There are property advertisement websites containing ads of thousands of properties which may assist the investors to make good decisions. In this article we would discuss few of the best property portals in middle east.

1_ www.dobira.com: Dobira is the best property portal in Dubai. It not only presents the readymade properties but Dobira offers presale projects in Dubai and other middle eastern countries and Dobira has a profiles of the real estates in Dubai may present the properties under their hand to their customers by iPad. It actually covers 6 middle eastern countries which include UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain. The website is in 3 languages English, Arabic and Turkish. It converts the property prices in 11 powerful currencies which include: UAE Dirham, Saudi Rial, Turkish Lira, Kuwait Dinar, Oman Rial, Bahrain Dinar, USA Dollar, Canadian Dollar, Euro, British Pond, Australian Dollar and Chinees Yen. The site also coverts the property area in square meter, square foot, square yard. It contains community guide and propriety news. Which makes it the ideal place to get informed about the property market and property investment opportunities. It’s the best place to announce a property project and attract foreign investors. This website works with everyone, real estates, investors and property owners. Advertisements are free here; however, Dobira makes profits from sales of banner space, video clip space, hot deal tags and featured presale projects.

2_ www.propertyfinder.ae: Propertyfinder is ranked the second property portal in Dubai. This company operates in 7 countries: UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon, Morocco, Qatar. The website is in 2 languages English and Arabic. It presents ready made and presale projects both. It has a link to find real estate agents. This website works with real estates only.

3_www.dubizzle.com: Dubizzle is ranked the third portal in Dubai. This company isn’t specialized in property but it includes cars, mobile phones, jobs, business classifieds, consumer classifieds and community. This company operates in Dubai only, however because of its variety of adds it attracts much of traffic and it acquired much popularity. It’s in 2 languages English and Arabic. This website works with everyone.

4_www.bayut.com: Bayut is ranked the fourth in Dubai’s property portal. This company operates in six countries, UAE, Pakistan, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Bangladesh. It is in 2 languages English and Arabic. It coverts the property prices in UAE Dirham, US Dollars, Euro, British Pond, India Rupee, Russian Ruble, Pakistan Rupee. It converts the flats area units in square foot, square meter and square yard. The website includes area guide and blogs which provide good information about marketplace. This website works with real estates only.

5_www.yzerproperty.com: Yzerproperty ranked fifth in Dubai property market. This company operates in Dubai only. It converts the property prices in 4 currencies: UAE Dirham, US Dollar, British Pond, Russia Ruble. This website in in 11 languages, English, Arabic, French, Persian, Japanese, Deutsch, Chinees, Russian, Turkish, Spanish, Korean, Ukraine.

6- www.justproperty.com: Justproperty ranked sixth in Dubai property portal. This company operates in 8 countries: UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Saudi, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon. The website in in 2 languages English and Arabic. Everyone may use this website, real estates, investors and property owners.