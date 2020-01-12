Stock market witnessing growth

TEHRAN- After climbing on Saturday, the main indexes of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) and Iran over-the-counter (OTC) market known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB) witnessed growth also on Sunday.

TEDPIX, the main index of TSE, rose 1,842 points to 375,650, IRNA reported.

As reported, 5.336 billion securities valued at 29.369 trillion rials (about $699.2 million) were traded at this market.

Meanwhile, IFX, the main index of IFB, jumped 248 points to 4,894, as 1.687 billion securities worth 15.073 trillion rials (about $358.8 million) were traded at the OTC market on Sunday.

