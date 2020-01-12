Zarif meets Oman’s new sultan in Muscat

TEHRAN — Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has met with Oman’s new sultan, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, in Oman’s capital Muscat.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Zarif arrived in Muscat on Sunday morning to attend the commemoration ceremony of Sultan Qaboos, the late Omani ruler.

Zarif met Haitham bin Tariq on the sidelines of the ceremony, where the two sides discussed issues of mutual interests, Tasnim reported.

The chief Iranian diplomat offered his condolences over the demise of Sultan Qaboos.

He voiced Iran’s readiness to boost and deepen its relations with Oman in all areas.

Sultan Qaboos’s death was announced by the official Oman News Agency. The announcement did not mention the cause, but Qaboos had been receiving treatment in Europe for cancer since at least 2014.

He was the Middle East’s longest-ruling monarch who transformed his Persian Gulf kingdom from an isolated enclave into a developed nation known for brokering quiet talks between global foes.

In a tweet on Saturday, Zarif expressed his condolence to the Omani government and people over his demise.

In his Arabic-language tweet, Zarif said, “Sultan Qaboos’ demise is a great loss for the region.”

