Sara Khadem bids farewell to Iran chess national team

TEHRAN - Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, also known as Sara Khadem, has announced her retirement from Iran national chess team.

Khadem published a photo on her Instagram account and said she has retired from national team.

Khadem is an Iranian chess player who holds the titles of International Master (IM) and Woman Grandmaster (WGM).

On Saturday, Iranian woman taekwondo athlete Kimia Alizadeh also announced her retirement form national team.

Alizadeh was 18-year-old when she won a bronze medal for taekwondo at the 2016 summer Olympics.

She is the only woman to ever win an Olympic medal for Iran.