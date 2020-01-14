Majlis to discuss bill on protection of the rights of persons with mental disorders

TEHRAN – A bill on protection of the rights of persons with mental disorders, approved by the cabinet approved a month ago, has been sent to the Majlis (Iranian parliament) to be discussed and approved, ISNA news agency reported on Tuesday.

Iraj Khosronia, head of the Iranian society of internal medicine physicians, said that some 22-30 percent of the population (three out of every ten people) are suffering from mental disorders, according to the Ministry of Health.

Although Iran has been lauded by the World Health Organization for its quality of health services, the country has been hinted at a lack of “protection for the rights of people with mental disorders,” according to Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi.

The bill defines a variety of mental disorders, including issues related to compulsory hospitalization, the treatment of patients, the timing and manner of discharge, how to treat offenders of people with mental disorders, and ways to promote culture among the society has been addressed.

