Iran breaks U.S. monopoly on cancer diagnosis radiopharmaceutical

TEHRAN – Iranian researchers have acquired the technical knowledge for producing a radiopharmaceutical to diagnose lymphoma (a group of blood cancers), which was previously produced only by the United States, ISNA news agency reported on Tuesday.

Iran is now the second producer of this radiopharmaceutical.

“We succeeded to produce the Tc-Rituximab, which is prescribed for the diagnosis of various types of lymphoma cancers,” one of the researchers involved in the project told ISNA.

The radiopharmaceutical has successfully passed pre-clinical quality control tests, and clinical tests are currently being conducted at Shiraz’s Namazi Hospital on patients with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL), the report added.

