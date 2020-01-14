Foreign Ministry condemns British envoy’s suspicious participation at protest gathering in Tehran 

TEHRAN - The Iranian Foreign Ministry, in a statement on Monday, strongly condemned the British ambassador’s unlawful, unprofessional and suspicious participation at a gathering in Tehran.

The statement denounced Ambassador Rob Macaire’s attendance at the gathering as blatant interference in the internal affairs of Iran, the ministry’s English language website reported.

His attendance at the gathering contravenes the principles of diplomatic relations and raises suspicions of Britain’s involvement in the failed policy of the U.S. “maximum pressure” campaign against Tehran.

On Saturday, a group of students had gathered inside

Amirkabir University of Technology

to voice their protest after Iran officially acknowledged an accidental downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane last Wednesday.

On Saturday, a senior police official told media that Macaire was arrested during the mourning vigil which turned into a protest in front of Amirkabir University in downtown Tehran, where he was organizing and provoking people.

The statement also condemned the unacceptable remarks by the British prime minister, foreign secretary, and defense secretary for backing the U.S. assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, saying their remarks are tantamount to London's partnership in the U.S. terrorist act.

The statement also slammed the Monday comments by British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab who had threatened further sanctions against Iran.

“It is obvious that the British regime is still having anti-Iran delusions on the basis of a dangerous miscalculation and is seeking an escalation of tensions in the region and in its relations with Iran. The British leaders must know that the accusations against Iran could not cover up that regime’s blind obedience to the U.S., Britain’s scandalous failure to honor its JCPOA commitments, or even the refusal to abide by a verdict given by a British court on repaying hundreds of millions of pounds in debt to the people of Iran due to its fear of the U.S.”

It added, “Any new British mistake will face Iran’s harsh and proportionate reaction, and the British government bears responsibility for all of its consequences."

Mentioning the history of British colonialism in the Middle East, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said the era of interference of British ambassadors in the internal affairs of other countries, fomenting divisions and fueling domestic conflicts has ended a long time ago.

“Britain must abandon such scandalous activities and realize that the time when the sun never set on the British Empire has been over for decades,” the statement underlined, adding, “With all different tastes and views, the vigilant people of Iran do not accept foreign interference, particularly from the governments with a record of colonialism and support for dictators, and would not forget that the very same British government is the main supporter and arms supplier of those who slaughtered Khashoggi and who kill children in Yemen.”

The ministry finally called on the British embassy in Tehran to immediately stop any meddling and provocative measure and warned that if such behavior continues, the ministry will not be satisfied just by summoning the ambassador.

MJ/PA