British ambassador leaves Tehran with prior information    

TEHRAN - British Ambassador to Iran Rob Macaire has left Tehran, media sources reported on Wednesday, adding the envoy’s departure had been previously announced to the relevant bodies.

The sources said that Macaire left Iran according to regulations.

The sources did not reveal any information about the time of his departure and his destination.

Based on diplomatic protocols, any ambassador or diplomatic agent in the host country is entitled to return to his own country for vocation or any other issue after submitting an official note on his departure.

The British ambassador’s participation on Saturday at a gathering of students inside Amir Kabir University of Technology, who were protesting the accidental downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane, has enraged Iranian officials.

The Foreign Ministry has called his behavior “unlawful”, “unprofessional”, “suspicious” and a violation of the 1961 Vienna convention.

The ambassador was detained temporarily at the scene but was released immediately as diplomats enjoy diplomatic immunity. He was summoned to the Foreign Ministry on Sunday to hear Iran’s protest. A number of MPs also called for his expulsion.

On Saturday, a senior police official told media that Macaire was arrested during the mourning vigil which turned into a protest in front of Amir Kabir University in downtown Tehran, where he was organizing and provoking people.

In a statement on Monday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said Macaire’s attendance at the gathering was a blatant interference in the internal affairs of Iran.

Attendance at the gathering contravenes the principles of diplomatic relations and raises suspicions of Britain’s involvement in the failed policy of the U.S. “maximum pressure” campaign against Tehran, the statement added.

It added, “Any new British mistake will face Iran’s harsh and proportionate reaction, and the British government bears responsibility for all of its consequences."

Mentioning the history of British colonialism in the Middle East, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said the era of interference of British ambassadors in the internal affairs of other countries, fomenting divisions and fueling domestic conflicts ended a long time ago.

“Britain must abandon such scandalous activities and realize that the time when the sun never set on the British Empire has been over for decades,” the statement underlined, adding, “With all different tastes and views, the vigilant people of Iran do not accept foreign interference, particularly from the governments with a record of colonialism and support for dictators, and would not forget that the very same British government is the main supporter and arms supplier of those who slaughtered Khashoggi and who kill children in Yemen.”

The ministry finally called on the British embassy in Tehran to immediately stop any meddling and provocative measures and warned that if such behavior continues, the ministry will not be satisfied just by summoning the ambassador.

MJ/PA