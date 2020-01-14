Taftian to begin Olympics preparations in Paris

TEHRAN – Iranian sprinter Hassan Taftian will begin his preparations for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, capital of France.

In a session which was held in Iran Athletic Federation’s headquarters on Tuesday, it was decided that Taftian to continue his training at the INSEP (National Institute of Sport, Expertise, and Performance), where many of the elite athletes in most sports disciplines train there.

The fastest Iranian man won 2020 Tokyo Olympics quota of men’s 100m by hitting the national record of 10.03 at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Paris in late August.

In the session, the officials reviewed Taftian’s requirements for the Olympics and decided to send him to France to get ready for Tokyo 2020.

Taftian will continue his training under his French coach Guy Ontanon in INSEP.

Hiring physiotherapist and masseur for the Iranian sprinter also was on the agenda.

“I would like to thank the federation’s officials for my support. I am focusing on getting the best results in the 2020 World Athletics Indoor Championships and 2020 Olympic Games. To train among the French athletes is a good opportunity for me to prepare for Olympics in the best way possible,” Taftian said.