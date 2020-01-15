When the liar and the honest person are replaced!

The U.S. is gradually opening the doors of the Ain al-Asad air base to some selected reporters and media while five days have passed since the missile strikes by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards’ Aerospace Force. Therefore, the U.S. practically had enough time to clear the evidence of the damages caused by the attacks and hide them from the media.

On the other hand, the Islamic Republic of Iran, in a continuous effort to investigate different scenarios, bravely and honestly announced the cause of Ukrainian airliner crash less than 3 days, immediately after the operator’s human error has been determined (regardless of whether the error was caused by a cyber-attack or something else).

The utmost attempt by the Western media outlets for reversing the truth is the other side of coin. The outlets intended to downplay the humiliation of the Americans in the Ain al-Asad airbase in public opinion and inflame the hearts of the Iranian people, whose pain had been alleviated by the hard revenge for the assassination of commander Soleimani.

Regardless of the commotion by the Western-affiliated media, the examination of the performance and statements by the White House, especially Trump, following the attacks on the Ain al-Asad base on the one hand, and Iran’s performance after the Ukrainian airliner clash on the other hand, make it clear that who really deserves to be called “liar and secretive”.

It should be noted that the hegemonic system has made full use of its capabilities within 48 hours to turn Iranian “national unity and integrity” into the threat of “division and street riots”. It made every bid in this regard, including the hostile remarks by the U.S.-European governments, the widespread media warfare, triggering riots, influencing illegal gathering and leading them.

The strong slap by the IRGC was so hard for the Americans to bear that, along with the media warfare, they involved the British ambassador to Iran Rob Macaire in their plan, giving him a mission to personally attend the Saturday evening illegal gatherings and foment divisions.

The British ambassador to Iran was aware of the illegality of his action under the Vienna Conventions, and perhaps this is the reason of his contradicted claims after being identified and arrested by the NAJA forces (Law Enforcement Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran).