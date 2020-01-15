“The Virtuous Burglar” to come to Tehran theater

TEHRAN – Iranian director Mohammadreza Jamal plans to stage Italian playwright Dario Fo’s “The Virtuous Burglar” (“Non tutti i ladri vengono a nuocere”) at Tehran’s Neauphle-le-Chateau Theater on January 21.

The 1958 play is about a burglar, who is interrupted by the owner of a flat and his mistress while he is burgling their house. When the owner’s wife arrives, the burglar is forced to pretend the mistress is his wife.

Things get more twisted when the burglar’s wife arrives and thinks her husband has an affair. Meanwhile, another burglar enters the home and starts collecting things.

Damun Bastak, Asadollah Purhamzeh, Huri Kazemiha, Hamidreza Shabahang, Sogol Seyyedsadr and Fatemeh Noruzi are the main members of the cast for the play, which will remain on stage until February 5.

Photo: A poster for “The Virtuous Burglar” by director Mohammadreza Jamal.

