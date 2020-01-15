Istanbul to host Iranian film days

TEHRAN – A lineup of nine Iranian movies will be reviewed during a special program named “Iranian Film Days” at the Beyoglu Academy in Istanbul.

The three-day festival, which will open on Friday, will screen “Today” by Reza Mirkarimi, “Azar, Shahdokht, Parviz and Others” by Behruz Afkhami, “Sweet Taste of Imagination” by Kamal Tabrizi, “Where Are My Shoes” by Kiumars Purahmad and “Track 143” by Narges Abyar.

The lineup also includes “Bodyguard” by Ebrahim Hatamikia, “Crazy Castle” by Abolhassan Davudi, “Mazar-i-Sharif” by Hassan Barzideh and “Once Upon a Time Love and Hatred” by Davud Bidel.

Iranian filmmaker Abolhassan Davudi and Turkish director Faysal Soysal are also scheduled to attend the festival.

Iran’s Cultural Office in Istanbul organizes the festival in collaboration with the Beyoglu District Municipality.

Photo: A scene from “Crazy Castle” by Abolhassan Davudi.

