TEDPIX up 3,532 points

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 3,532 points to 399,445 on Wednesday, IRNA reported.

As reported, some 6.262 securities valued at 34.784 trillion rials (about $828 million) were traded at TSE.

IFX, the main index of Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB) also climbed 16 points to 5,110 on Wednesday, the same report confirmed, adding that 1.896 billion securities worth 14.628 trillion rials (about $348.2 million) were traded at this market.

