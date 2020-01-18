‘Iran’s southern ports fully operational despite floods’

TEHRAN – The ports affairs director of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) said the recent floods in Sistan-Baluchestan and Hormozgan provinces in southern Iran hasn’t caused any damages to the country’s ports in the mentioned regions.

“Imports and exports through the southern ports are running as usual, and the recent floods have not harmed the ports in southern provinces,” Ravanbakhsh Behzadian told ISNA.

Unprecedented heavy rainfall which began on January 10 has led to flash flooding in the southern provinces of Sistan-Baluchestan, Kerman, and Hormozgan.

According to Ravanbakhsh, no problem has also been reported regarding the road access to the southern ports, including the ports of Sistan-Baluchestan and Hormozgan provinces.

In this regard, also Managing Director of Ports and Maritime Department of Hormozgan Province Allah-Morad Afifipour said: “No harm has come to the province’s infrastructure including the ports since we have had envisaged ways of tackling the flood and its problems and consequences.”

“During the past few days, the only issue we had was that due to the unstable weather and sea conditions, passenger cruises were canceled or delayed, but there was no problem in the cargo transportation,” Afifpour added.

Behrouz Aghaei, the director-general of Ports and Maritime Department of Sistan-Baluchestan Province, also told ISNA that roads leading to the port of Chabahar are open and freight traffic is flowing like.

“More than 100 trucks arrived at the port on Monday (January 13) and were loaded and left for their destination. We had no problems,” Aghaei said.

Earlier this month, torrential rain triggered flooding in southern parts of Iran, leaving one dead and a few missing.

EF/MA