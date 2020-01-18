7th Khayyam Intl. Exhibition of Photography opens in Tehran

TEHRAN – The 7th Khayyam International Exhibition of Photography opened at the Niavaran Cultural Center in Tehran on Friday, honoring the top photographers.

The exhibition is displaying over 120 works by photographers from over 50 countries.

A large number of Iranian and foreign photographers and diplomats attended the opening ceremony of the exhibit.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the director of the exhibit, Ali Samei, said that the Khayyam exhibition is held annually to promote the art of photography and provide an opportunity for interaction between Iranian and world photographers.

He also said that the overseas photographers have warmly welcomed the exhibit, indicating the fact that the event has earned significant status among the photographers across the world.

The ceremony went on with honoring a number of top photographs in different sections.

A photo by Mehdi Saeidi-Rad grabbed the Khayyam gold medal, and Amin Dehqani was selected as Iran’s Focus Photo Club photographer of the year.

A photo by Mohammad-Sadeq Hayati won the award in the astronomy photography category. In the Tehran photography section, a photo by Saeid Akbarbeiglu was honored.

The exhibit will be running until January 24.

The exhibit will later tour Iranian cities and overseas during the coming months.

Iran’s Focus Photo Club organizes the exhibition annually with the help of the Photographic Society of America (PSA) and FIAP.

Photo: Art aficionados visit the 7th Khayyam International Exhibition of Photography at the Niavaran Cultural Center in Tehran on January 17, 2020. (Tasnim/Mohammad Maleki)

RM/MMS/YAW

