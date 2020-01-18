Two projects share Vista Contemporary Art Prize

TEHRAN – Two projects by artists Kolsum Salehi and Hamidreza Azad shared the third edition of the Vista Contemporary Art Prize held at the Iranian Artists Forum on Friday.

The prize is a check worth 300 million rials (about $7,200) for their artistic ideas.

Azad won the prize for an installation exhibition, in which a horn-shaped figure produces voices, causing visitors to refer to history in a reflective way.

And Salehi was selected for her plan which indicates that time has a significant impact on everybody’s life.

The director of the gallery, Parisa Pahlavan, called the prize an independent honor, calling on the private sector to support it.

Nine projects were contending for the Vista Contemporary Art Prize during the third edition of the annual award established by Tehran’s Vista Gallery to honor the best artistic idea from young Iranian artists.

The organizers will help the winners accomplish their projects in an exhibition at the gallery.

Photo: Artist Hamidreza Azad (C) receives the Vista trophy at the 3rd Vista Contemporary Art Prize, which he shared with Kolsum Salehi (R), at the Iranian Artists Forum on January 17, 2020. (Honaronline/Leila Ebrahimi)

