Translations of Persian writers’ books to go on display at Tehran exhibit

TEHRAN – Copies of Persian books translated into other languages will be showcased in a fair, which will open today at the Art Bureau in Tehran.

Over 100 titles released by the bureau’s Sure-Mehr Publications, which have been translated into different languages, including English, Russian, Arabic, Turkish and Urdu, will go on display at the exhibition.

Among the books are English translations of Seyyedeh Azam Hosseini’s “Da”, Mahnaz Fattahi’s “Farangis”, Davud Ghaffarzadegan’s “Fortune Told in Blood”, Mohsen Kazemi’s “Ezzatshahi’s Memoirs” and Habib Ahmadzadeh’s “Chess with the Doomsday Machine”.

The exhibit will also feature Arabic translations of “A Foot That Was Left Behind” by Seyyed Nasser Hosseinipur, “Daughter of Sheena” and “The 11th Golestan”, both by Behnaz Zarrabizadeh, “Nureddin, Son of Iran” by Nureddin Afi, as well as Russian translations of “Smile of Jesus” by Sara Erfani and “Ing with K” by Mohammad-Kazem Mazinani.

The exhibition will be running until January 23.

Photo: A poster Art Bureau’s book fair in Tehran.

ABU/MMS/YAW