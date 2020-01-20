Art exhibit raising funds for flood victims of Sistan-Baluchestan

TEHRAN – Tehran’s Mojdeh Gallery is organizing an online exhibition of visual arts to raise funds for the flood victims in Sistan-Baluchestan Province.

Over 100 artworks by 95 artists are on display on the gallery’s Instagram page.

Entitled “We Are Not Alone”, the exhibit has so far raised 440 million rials (over $10,000), the director of the gallery, Mojdeh Tabatabai, announced on Monday.



The online exhibit will be running until Friday.

An unprecedented heavy rainfall, which began on January 10, has led to flash flooding in the southern provinces, including Sistan-Baluchestan.

Photo: A painting by Elaheh Mazaheri, which is on display at Mojdeh Gallery’s online charity exhibition “We Are Not Alone”.

ABU/MMS/YAW

