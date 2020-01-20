Loading, unloading in Hormozgan ports hit 70m tons in 9 months

TEHRAN – Nearly 70 million tons of commodities were Loaded and unloaded in the ports of the southern Hormozgan province during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-December 21, 2019), director-general of Hormozgan province’s Ports and Maritime Department said.

According to Allahmorad Afifipour, of the total 69.418 million tons of commodities, 44.505 tons were non-oil goods while the other 24.912 million tons were oil products, the portal of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) reported.

The official put the volume of non-oil exports from the province's commercial ports at 27.619 million tons, adding that in the mentioned nine months, 2.356 million tons of commodities were transshipped and 2.317 million tons were also transited through the province’s ports.

He further noted that in the said period, over 1.2 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit (TEU) of commodities were also loaded and unloaded in the province’s ports.

According to Afifipour, more than 50,450 vessels berthed in the ports of the province during the mentioned time span, of which 3,696 were vessels with over 1000 tons of capacity.

Over 14.07 million passengers were also transported through Hormozgan ports in the said nine months, 5.5 percent more than the number for the past year’s same time span.

Located in southern Iran on the shores of the Persian Gulf and Oman Sea, Hormozgan province currently has 11 active ports.

EF/MA