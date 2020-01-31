Monthly loading, unloading of goods at Iranian ports up 29% yr/yr

TEHRAN – Loading and unloading of goods in Iranian ports witnessed a 28.7-percent rise in the Iranian calendar month of Dey (December 22, 2019-January 20, 2020), Tasnim news agency reported citing the data from Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO).

As reported, over 10.999 million tons of commodities were loaded and unloaded at the country’s 21 ports during the mentioned month, while the figure stood at 8.545 million tons in the previous year’s same month.

According to the data, 2.2 million tons of basic goods, over 800,000 tons of metal products, 2.35 million tons of construction and mineral products 30,400 tons of machinery, equipment and spare parts, as well as nearly 550,000 tons of fertilizers and petrochemical products, were loaded and unloaded in the mentioned time span.

Based on the data by PMO, Emam Khomeini port in southwestern Iran, witnessed the highest increase in loading and unloading of goods in the said period, as the port’s performance rose by 104 percent year-on-year.

Some 3.8 million tons of commodities were loaded and unloaded in this port in the mentioned period while the figure reached 1.8 million in the last year’s same month.

According to the released data, over 8.985 million tons of commodities were loaded and unloaded at the ports of Iran during the ninth Iranian calendar month of Azar (November 22 – December 21, 2019), registering a 31-percent fall from that of the same month in the past year.

