Big Sky festival picks three Iranian docs 

TEHRAN – Three Iranian documentaries “Asak”, “Asho” and “Sunless Shadows” will be competing in the 17th Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, which will be held in the U.S. city of Missoula, Montana from February 14 to 23, the organizers have announced.

Directed by Mehdi Zamanpur, “Asak”, which means a small hand-mill in the local language of southern Iran, is about the life of a blind 80-year-old man who lives in that area.

He earns money by making handicrafts and utensils from stone. He chooses stones he needs from the mountains by touching and tasting them.

“Asho” by director Jafar Najafi is about a shepherd boy who is obsessed with Hollywood movies and wants to become an actor.

In “Sunless Shadows”, director Mehrdad Oskui builds a remarkable relationship with a group of adolescent girls that serve their sentence for the grave crime of murdering their father, their husband or another male family member in an Iranian juvenile detention center.

Photo: A scene from “Asho” by director Jafar Najafi.

