Leader: Hajj ritual best opportunity to clarify religious democracy 

TEHRAN - The Iranians’ resistance in the face of the increasing U.S. pressure has angered Washington as a “bully”, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution noted as he was speaking on the merits of religious democracy.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was addressing officials of Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization,

said the Hajj ceremony is the best opportunity to clarify the model of religious democracy to hundreds of thousands of pilgrims from across the world.

The Leader said religious democracy is still unknown to the world.

“In face of millions of propaganda sources that are against the Islamic Republic, the Hajj rituals should be utilized as an opportunity to clarify this (religious democracy) pattern and other issues, including the U.S. enmity towards Iran and our nation’s logic of refusing any oppression,” the Leader pointed out.

He further said that the basics of the Islamic thoughts and the Islamic Republic’s resistance are attractive to the world.

“The attraction of an independent establishment’s resistance against a bully is the cause of the U.S. rage against the Iranian nation. The mentioned attraction should be used to spread the realities of Islam and the Iranian nation.”

The Leader added that the U.S. intention behind this statement that “Iran should be turned into a normal country” is meant that the Islamic Republic abandon its approach as a model for the world.

