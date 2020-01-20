TEDPIX slides after 2 days of gains

TEHRAN- Iran’s major stock market, Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), witnessed drops on Monday, while it had experienced growth since the start of this Iranian week (Saturday), IRNA reported.

As reported, TEDPIX, the main index of TSE, that notched a fresh record high on Sunday, fell 939 points to 409,755 on Monday.

Over 6.266 billion securities, valued at 35.25 trillion rials (about $839.2 million) were traded at TSE on Monday. The first market’s index and the second market’s index dropped 931 points and 517 points, respectively.

TEDPIX also experienced its highest ever weekly rise in the past Iranian calendar week, which was the last week of Iran’s tenth calendar month of Dey.

The index rose 45,638 points, or 12.9 percent, during the past week to stand at 399.445 points.

While TSE witnessed some slight drop on Monday, Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), experienced a little growth.

IFX, the main index of IFB, rose four points to 5,301, as 1.717 billion securities worth 18.146 trillion rials (about $432 million) were traded at this market.

MA/MA