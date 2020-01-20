U.S. eviction from region is certain: military advisor

TEHRAN - Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi, a top military advisor to the Leader, said on Monday that the eviction of the United States and its allies from the region is definite.

“Definitely, the United States and its allies will be expelled from the region of West Asia and they will not stay in this region,” he said.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on January 8 that the U.S. must leave the region.

“This region does not accept the presence of the United States. The people in the region and the regional governments rising from the people do not accept this issue,” he said during a speech in Qom.

During a meeting with Syrian Prime Minister Imad Khamis on January 14, President Hassan Rouhani said that the U.S. military presence in the region must come to an end.

‘Medical sanctions are crime against humanity’

Rahim Safavi also said that sanctions on food and medicine are “human terrorism” and “crime against humanity”.

“The United States has imposed most shameful sanctions on Iran,” said Rahim Safavi, the former chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps.

Minister of Health Saeed Namaki has said the sanctions have made it virtually impossible for Iran to import medicine and medical equipment.

Namaki made the remarks in a letter to the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO).

He said the Iranian people have fallen victim to an economic war waged against them by the United States, Iran Press reported on January 1.

