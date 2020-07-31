Leader: It’s unacceptable that foreign currency keep rising against national currency 

TEHRAN - It is “by no means acceptable” that the value of foreign currency keep rising constantly against the national currency rial, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned on Friday.

However, the Leader said, according to reports that he has received there is more “security and political reasons” behind this issue rather than economic ones.

In a live televised speech starting at 11:30 local time on the occasion of Eid al-Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice, the Leader stressed that the U.S. dream to stop the Iranian nation's progress will never come true.

Ayatollah Khamenei said circles in the U.S. have admitted failure to achieve goals through maximum pressure on Iran.

The Leader added, “The U.S. has always sought to weaken Iranians’ morale since the beginning of the Islamic Revolution.”

“The bulk of population of Iran not impressed by enemies’ propaganda,” Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized.

Noting that the Iranian economy has become resilient in the face of sanctions, the Leader said, “The Iranians have turned U.S. brutal sanctions into an opportunity to gain self-sufficiency. Today Iran is capable of domestically producing equipment sanctioned by the U.S.”

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution noted that the U.S. sanctions are ostensibly against the Islamic Republic, but in reality, they are against the Iranian nation and they are instances of “crime”.

“There is no doubt that the sanctions that the U.S. has slapped against the Iranian nation is a crime. Superficially, it is against the Islamic Republic, but in reality it is against the Iranian nation.”

Elaborating on the purpose behind U.S. sanctions, the Leader said, “Their mid-term aim is to create limitations so that there would be no progress in scientific areas. Their long-term is to bankrupt the government and crumble the country’s economy so that it would no longer be able to survive.”

Along with these three purposes, the Leader pointed out, they want to cut Iran’s relations with countries which are members of the Axis of Resistance in the region, but “the cat dreams of mice”.

Ayatollah Khamenei went on to say that sanctions have created problems for the country but part of the problems are linked to mismanagement, and recently the coronavirus has aggravated the problems.

“Sanctions have created problems for us and there is no doubt in it, but all of our problems are not from sanctions. Sometimes it is because of management and recently it is also related to Corona.”

“Scene of wills”

The Leader said along with the sanctions a “distortion” campaign is also underway against Iran.

The enemies are seeking to reverse the realities in Iran in order demoralize the people and give a “wrong address” about removing sanctions.

“If the distortion current is defeated, the sanctions current will definitely suffer defeat too because” the world is “the scene of wills”, Ayatollah Khamenei pointed out.

The Leader went on to say that efforts to “separate” the country’s economy from oil is a “very important issue” and now they either do not buy the Iranian oil or buy a small amount and “this a practice that we separate our economy from oil”.

The Leader went on to say that definitely there is a “cure” for sanctions and definitely that “cure” not giving in to U.S. pressure, because if “we back down they will raise new demands.”

