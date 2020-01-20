China says backs all proposals that will help preserve nuclear deal

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said on Monday that Beijing supports all proposals that will help preserve the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the JCPOA.

“As comprehensive strategic partners of coordination for a new era and staunch supporters of the JCPOA, China and Russia have been in close communication with each other on the Iranian nuclear issue. China supports all proposals that will help ameliorate the current situation and preserve the JCPOA,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry website quoted him as saying in a press conference.

He also said, “The JCPOA, endorsed and adopted by the UN Security Council, is an important outcome of multilateral diplomacy, an important pillar for the international non-proliferation system and peace and stability in the Middle East, and a significant part of the international order based on international law. It should be upheld and implemented.”

“Under the current circumstances, we call on all parties to the JCPOA to remain calm and restrained, resolve differences through dialogue and negotiations under the JCPOA Joint Commission, and take concrete measures to restore the balance between rights and obligations in the JCPOA,” he said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested on Friday to hold a meeting on the JCPOA parties in order to understand the future fate of the agreement.

