Israeli security officials affirm Tel Aviv’s vulnerability

TEHRAN - The Zionist regime’s security officials have always affirmed the inefficiency of the Israeli army and the vulnerability of its domestic front against threats by the Palestinian and Lebanese resistance movements.

In the latest assessment, the officials stated that Lebanon’s Hezbollah is a very important direct and indirect power that threatens Israel. Hezbollah forces are a threat. Hamas continues to strengthen its military capability and has been able to carry out a war with Israel for days.

Israeli officials, though claiming to reduce Palestinian anti-Zionist operations in the West Bank, said that they will not allow any action to be taken against Israel as long as Abu Mazen is the president of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), but once he steps down they will observe a negative development in the field of security.

They also added: the enemies have noticed the vulnerability of our domestic front. They are moving toward a long-running confrontation using missiles. The missiles used to intercept low-cost missiles are dealing a heavy blow to the Israeli economy. A small organization like the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) launched hundreds of missiles on southern and central Israel within few days, crippling the lives of more than half of Israelis and making Benjamin Netanyahu to call on Egypt for a ceasefire with the PIJ.

The Zionist regime’s officials publicly and officially said that their defense is not able to counter Iranian Cruise missiles that their security officials consider Tehran to use and also Hezbollah and Syria will use in the future battle. Using such missiles will inflict heavy damage on the regime and its strategic facilities.

Senior security sources in Tel Aviv said that launching hundreds of thousands of missiles at the regime’s domestic front a day is a bad scenario for Israelis. The sources emphasized that if Hezbollah receives a green light it will deal fatal blows not only to the front lines but also deep inside Israel by precision-guided missiles aimed at intimidating the Israelis, causing huge damages and casualties.

The regime is deeply concerned about the situation on its domestic front and is trying to practice a possible war with Hezbollah by conducting maneuvers. It has allocated 30 billion shekels to its army to protect the domestic front from missiles attacks launched from Gaza or by Hezbollah from the north.

Maariv released the reports of the Israeli military, quoted by the Executive Director of the Institute for Policy and Strategy (IPS) Amos Gilead, regarding the upcoming war scenario in the northern front, including the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of Israelis, the daily impact of hundreds of missiles and a shortage of electricity.

Warning of a military confrontation on the northern front and taking the threat to the domestic front very seriously, Gilead said that the resistance movement in the north has targeted Israel, especially Tel Aviv, so the army and security agencies are needed to be fully prepared.

Alongside the domestic front, the Israeli officials’ another concern since the 2006 Israel–Hezbollah War is the inefficiency of the army, which has not worked properly in wars with Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Hamas. Therefore, Tel Aviv has resorted to its air force, which the Zionists themselves admitted is not enough to determine the fate of war alone.

From the point of view of Amos Harel, the military analyst for the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, due to major problems, the Israeli military consider the ground war as a nightmare and avoid it each time because of possible damages and casualties.

The Israeli analyst said that the army failed to defeat the missiles launched from Gaza during Operation Protective Edge, and its air force did not have accurate information on Hamas targets. The units were not well prepared to accomplish the task, and the Israeli army suffered from a lack of innovation.

It is clear that Israeli forces are afraid of war and this has become a challenge for their officials. The regime’s military is still inefficient, despite the propaganda about equipping it with new weapons, and Tel Aviv is already content with the air force.

