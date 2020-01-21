Iran thwarting threats by staging over 130 cyber drills: civil defense chief 

TEHRAN- Chief of Iran’s Civil Defense Organization announced on Monday that his department has staged over 130 professional cyber drills to protect the country’s infrastructure against possible threats.

Pointing to his organization’s measures in cyber-based immunization of key infrastructure, including gas, water, electricity and oil companies to lessen possible threats, Gholam Reza Jalali said, “We, in coordination with executive bodies, managed to stage over 130 expert cyber drills in key infrastructure bodies to find out shortages and weaknesses.”

In the second round of these drills the organization paid attention to shooting the troubles, the brigadier general said, adding, “A part of shortages are linked to the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology and other ministries which have been informed about their shortages.”

In December, Jalali warned engineering-technical institutions to be vigilant in the face of plots by the enemies to access infrastructure date, vowing that his organization would do its best to thwart such hostile acts.

Jalali’s remarks came in the seminar of officials of executive bodies who were in charge of civil defense issues at the time.

Jalali said, “In engineering concepts, we face an issue titled trade of infrastructural, technical and engineering data. In fact, foreign companies managed to access the date of our country’s infrastructure and considered them as data assets which they can sell to the costumers.”

“Therefore, trade of infrastructure data is itself an issue whose accurate protection is a national commitment. The customers of such data are usually some enemy countries, including the U.S., the Zionist regime of Israel and Saudi Arabia,” Jalali added.

“We must prepare a technological-based modern pattern for civil defense against non-military threats. We must institutionalize the new pattern in our programs’ nature.”

MJ/PA



