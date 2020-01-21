Defense minister: Reinvigorating deterrence power is a religious must 

TEHRAN - The defense minister announced on Tuesday that enhancing deterrence power is a religious necessity for the Iranian Armed Forces.

Brigadier General Amir Hatami made the remarks in a ceremony introducing Second Brigadier General Afshin Khajefard as the new director of the Defense Ministry’s Aviation Industries Organization.

Touching upon the statements of the Leader in the Friday Prayers sermons, Hatami said Ayatollah Khamenei as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces underscored the strategy of “being strong and trying to be stronger” as a key to overcome problems.

“Iran has proved that, based on its own might and power, it will respond to any threat at any level,” the minister said, adding that his forces consider the Leader’s strategy as a religious obligation.

Last October, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said that Iran had developed such a high level of deterrence that all threats and plots against it would be vigorously responded.

Addressing a national gathering of commanders and staff officials of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Major General Baqeri said the Islamic Republic utilizes sustainable and strong deterrence power to ward off plots by enemies who think about any form of aggression against the country.

MJ/PA



