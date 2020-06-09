Ghalibaf: Armed forces’ power lies in their popularity

TEHRAN — Majlis Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Monday that the power of the Iranian armed forces lies in their popularity.

Ghalibaf made the remarks on Monday evening during a meeting with a number of senior armed forces commanders.

During the meeting, he described the armed forces as a stronghold of security for Iranians, Mehr reported.

The Islamic Republic has benefited from a powerful authority which is rarely found anywhere else and it is all due to the dedications of brave soldiers and commanders, he commented.

Ghalibaf further pointed out that popularity is the key to the power of the armed forces as well as its deterrence power against the enemy.

Ghalibaf, the former national police chief and mayor of Tehran, added, “If people become more involved in economy and industry, we will make more progress in this regard, as we did in the defense arena.”

He also expressed hope that the Iranian parliament can enact effective laws regarding the defense field with the cooperation of the armed forces.

For his part, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri said the new parliament includes many veterans and reliable forces, expressing hope that the new MPs would resolve many key issues.

The top general also called for a reform of the law on using guns after 26 years, and a revision of the law on compulsory military service.

