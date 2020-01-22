Commodities worth over $3b traded at IME in a month

TEHRAN- Over 2.851 million tons of commodities worth 133 trillion rials (about $3.1 billion) were traded at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) during the past Iranian calendar month of Dey (December 22, 2019-January 20, 2020), Tasnim news agency reported.

As reported, over 1.868 million tons of commodities valued at 71.858 trillion rials (about $1.7 billion) were traded at the oil and petrochemical products floor of IME in the past month.

The IME’s floor of industrial products and minerals witnessed trading of 974,477 tons of commodities worth 60.823 trillion rials (about $1.4 billion) in the last month, the same report confirmed.

As previously reported, the value of trades at IME rose 26 percent to reach 135 trillion rials (about $3.2 billion) during the ninth Iranian calendar month of Azar (ends on December 21, 2019).

Some 2.851 million tons of commodities were reportedly traded at this market in the mentioned month to experience a growth of 16 percent.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

