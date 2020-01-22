Iranian troupe to perform folk dance at FITUR

TEHRAN – A troupe of Iranian performers from northeastern Khorasan Razavi province, are scheduled to perform traditional dance at the 40th FITUR tourism trade fair, which opened in Madrid, Spain, on January 22 and will run till January 26.

“The purpose of this cultural and artistic group, which is directed by Mohammad-Hossein Tavakkoli, is to introduce Khorasan Razavi’s folk dance to participants at FITUR exhibition in Spain,” provincial tourism chief Abolfazl Mokarramifar said on Monday, ISNA reported.

Some 20 Iranian travel agencies and tour operators are set to attend Iran’s pavilion at FITUR under the auspices of the Touring & Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran (TACI) and the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts.

This year, FITUR is to celebrate its 40th anniversary with its most professional and international edition. According to Organizers, the focus will be on promoting the B2B meeting schedule, both the general program, FITUR B2B Match, and the specialized program FITUR MICE, as well as the International Purchaser Programs.

The trade fair expands its exhibition area to grow in an orderly fashion throughout 10 halls and a new layout that will place Africa in Hall 1, leaving Hall 6 in its entirety for Asia-Pacific. Organized by IFEMA, FITUR 2020 will be held at Feria de Madrid.

In December 2019, Spanish Charge d’Affaires to Tehran, Jose Luis Solano, said, “I believe that there are very good tourism relations between the two countries as we have many requests each year from Iranians for [obtaining] visas and traveling to Spain.”

Iran is a country that is highly important in terms of culture and it embraces all the necessary attractions for Spanish tourists who like to travel to the country, he added.

“Every year we see an increase in the number of Spanish visitors to Iran, and this is constant growth.”

The diplomat also referred to Iranian arrivals in Spain, saying “Some 19,000 visas were issued to Iranians during the past year.”

AFM/MG