“Historical Israelites” reviewing studies on Iran Judaism published

TEHRAN – “Historical Israelites”, a study that reviews books on Judaism in Iran, Israel, Zionism and other issues concerning the Jewish religion, has recently been published in Tehran.

Alireza Soltanshahi is the author of the book published by the Foundation of Historical Studies and Islamic Revolution Encyclopedia.

“Historical Israelites” reviews books by Jewish and Zionist writers, whether Iranian or non-Iranian, Soltanshahi wrote in a preface to the book.

All these books, which have been authored with the purpose of promoting ancientism, Islamophobia, anti-Shiism and anti-Semitism in Iran and other countries, were highly regarded after the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, he added.

Photo: Front cover of “Historical Israelites” by Alireza Soltanshahi.

MMS/YAW

