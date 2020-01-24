Value of trades at TSE rises 30% in a week

TEHRAN- The value of trades at Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) rose 30 percent in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), according to a report published on the official website of TSE.

The report also said that TEDPIX, the main index of TSE, climbed 11,766 points to 411,211 in the past week.

As reported, 33.75 billion securities worth 195.821 trillion rials (about $4.6 billion) were traded through 3.496 million deals at this market, experiencing growth of 21 percent in the number of securities and 62 percent in the number of trades.

The first market’s index rose 7,667 points, or 2.6 percent, to 294,639 and the second market’s index climbed 27,892 points, or 3.3 percent, to 855,270 in the previous week, the same report confirmed.

As previously reported, TSE witnessed the highest ever weekly rise of its main index, TEDPIX, in the Iranian calendar week ended on January 17, which was the last week of Iran’s tenth calendar month of Dey.

The index rose 45,638 points, or 12.9 percent, during the mentioned week to stand at 399.445 points.

As reported, 27.689 billion securities valued at 149.793 trillion rials (about $3.56 billion) were traded through 2.151 deals at TSE in that week, experiencing growth of 12.9 percent and 33.7 percent in the number and value of traded securities, respectively, while 54.2 percent rise in the number of trades.

MA/MA