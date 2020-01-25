Director Alireza Davudnejad makes his acting debut with “Butterfly Stroke”

TEHRAN – Veteran director Alireza Davudnejad has played a leading role in Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Kart’s directorial debut feature “Butterfly Stroke”, which will have its premiere at the 38th Fajr Film Festival.

With an all-star cast, including Javad Ezzati, Amir Aqai, Tannaz Tabatabai, Pantea Bahram and Ali Shademan, the film will be screened in the New Look and official competition sections of the festival during February.

Sixty-six-year-old Davudnejad is the director and screenwriter of popular movies such as “Sweet Agony”, “Paradise for You”, “Bad Guys”, “Salve”, “Rival Wife” and “Actors Studio”.

He comes from an artistic family. His brother, Mohammadreza, son, Reza and daughter, Zahra, were the members of the cast for most of his films. His mother, Ehteram Sadat Habibian, who died in 2018, played roles in some of his movies, including “Sweet Agony”.

Kart is the director of the acclaimed documentary “Advantage”, which won three awards including the best director award in the national competition section of the 10th Cinema Verite, Iran’s major international festival for documentary cinema, in 2016.

His short film “Pedovore” (Child Eater) was named best short film at the 37th Fajr Film Festival.

Photo: Iranian director Alireza Davudnejad acts in a scene from Mohammad Kart’s “Butterfly Stroke”.

