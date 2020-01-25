IKIA adopts anti-coronavirus measures

TEHRAN - Imam Khomeini International Airport has adopted preventive measures against coronavirus since Friday including checking temperatures and registering all passengers flying from China and East Asian countries, said the deputy director for the airport operations at Imam Khomeini Airport Company (IKAC).

Passengers with high temperatures will be guided to the airport city's designated medical facilities for anti-coronavirus measures, Hassan Khoshkhoo said, IKAC News reported.

In IKIA, health officials are increasing surveillance at international entry points using thermal scanning machines to screen people as they depart.

AFM/MG