Here’s what IKAC doing to shield travelers from the coronavirus

TEHRAN – Imam Khomeini Airport City (IKAC), which embraces the vast Imam Khomeini International Airport, has tightened precautionary measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, since the past couple of weeks.

IKAC has stepped up efforts to safeguard and protect workers, passengers and visitors against the virus. Extra temperature screenings and improved cleaning with disinfectants are parts of the measures being taken.

“We have decided to disinfect passenger transit areas, Salam Terminal and Terminal 1 every day and add dispensers with hand sanitizers at the Imam Khomeini International Airport as part of the measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” said IKAC director for public relations and international affairs.

“As all of us know coronavirus is a worrisome issue not only in Iran but also in the world. That’s why managers at the company decided to reduce work hours and consider Interim Guidance for all staff in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” Ali Kashani Heidari told IKAC News.

The coronavirus, which initiated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has now crossed borders with cases confirmed in tens of countries outside of mainland China, including Japan, South Korea, Thailand, the U.S., France, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, India, Nepal, Iran and Canada.

The number of people killed worldwide by the coronavirus has exceeded 3,000, as China reported 42 more death, sources reported on Monday.

Over 90% of the total deaths are in Hubei, the Chinese province where the virus emerged late last year. But there have also been deaths in 10 other countries, including more than 50 in Iran and more than 30 in Italy. Worldwide, there have been almost 90,000 confirmed cases, with the numbers outside China growing faster than inside China.

AFM/MG