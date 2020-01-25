Iran examining 38 cities to pick as 2020 Book Capital

TEHRAN – Iran is scrutinizing 38 cities to select one for the 2020 Book Capital.

Ten finalists will be selected from among a number of cities, including Urmia, Tabriz, Shiraz, Hamedan, Sabzevar, Bushehr, Babol, Bandar Abbas and Bojnurd, the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance announced on Saturday.

The ministry picks Iran’s Book Capital every year in collaboration with several cultural organizations, including the Iranian National Commission for UNESCO.

In addition, several villages across the country are selected as Book Loving Villages of the Year during the Festival of Book Loving Villages and Nomads.

Winners of the titles will be announced during a special ceremony at the National Library and Archives of Iran in Tehran on February 9.

Yazd, the central Iranian city that is home to many magnificent historical mosques and ancient Zoroastrian fire temples, currently is Iran’s 2019 Book Capital.

Ten villages, including Jaidasht and Kersihki in Fars Province, Arkan in North Khorasan Province, Hesar Zir Khan in Khorasan Razavi Province and Esfandiar in South Khorasan Province, are Iran’s Book Loving Villages.

Photo: People celebrate Iranian New Year’s Eve at the mausoleum of Hafez in Shiraz on March 20, 2018. (Mehr/Amin Berenjkar)

