Hamid Estili meets flood-stricken people of Sistan and Balouchestan

TEHRAN – Iran U23 football team head coach Hamid Estili went to see the flood-stricken people in Sistan and Balouchestan Province and talked to them about their problem.

He arrived in Chabahar city on Saturday night, and then went to Owraki Bozorg-e Olya Village on Sunday morning and met with flood-affected villagers.

The ex-player of the Iranian national football team, clad in the traditional dress of Sistan and Balouchestan, played football with young people of Owraki Village for a few minutes and tried to encourage aspiring children to follow their dreams during difficult times.

Unprecedented heavy rainfall which began on Jan. 10 has led to flash flooding in the southeastern province, as 145 stations have recorded rainfall, 95 of which have reported receiving more than 50 mm of rain and 17 stations received some 100-200 mm.

Estili has traveled to the flooded-stricken areas with non-cash donations for flood victims, including sportswear, sneakers, and balls, and is going to visit other villages and areas of Sistan and Baluchistan Province which are damaged by flash flooding.

According to preliminary estimates, a loss of 6.5 trillion rials (nearly $155 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials) has been brought to the agricultural sector of the region.