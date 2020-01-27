Portugal Triste Para Sempre festival picks 3 Iranian films

TEHRAN – Three Iranian short films will be screened in the main section of the Triste Para Sempre (Sad Forever) film festival, in Lisbon, Portugal.

“Goodbye Olympic” by Mojtaba Purbakhsh, “Like a Wave” by Shora Shayesteh and “Shogoon” by Sara Mokhavat will be competing with movies from France, Brazil, Italy, Spain and many other countries.

The festival, which is dedicated to the films without happy endings, will be held from February 20 to 22.

Photo: A poster for “Goodbye Olympic” by Mojtaba Purbakhsh.

ABU/MMS/YAW



